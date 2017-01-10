GoFundMe Campaign Raises Nearly $160,000 for Chicago Torture Victim

The Chicago torture victim whose abuse was streamed online in a horrific Facebook Live video is receiving an outpouring of support from across the nation, and almost $160,000 has been raised on his behalf in a GoFundMe campaign, the Chicago Tribune reports.

“The perpetrators have been apprehended and hopefully swift justice will be served. But let’s take an opportunity now to show this young man and his family some financial support during this difficult time of recovery and let him know there are many out there that are here for him,” R.B. Sheldon wrote in the description of the campaign.

So far, more than 5,000 people have pooled together their money over the past five days, more than exceeding the original $10,000 goal.

The lawyer for the teen’s family said that others have sent gifts and cards to a post office box set up by the victim’s sister.

“It has been heartwarming for the family to remember, at least, there’s some niceness out there,” attorney Neal Strom told the Tribune. “Because what’s happened is over-the-top insane.”

The four individuals were seen on video cutting the disabled 18-year-old’s scalp with a knife and punching him and kicking him, as well as repeatedly pushing his head into a toilet.

Jordan Hill, 18; Tesfaye Cooper, 18; Brittany Covington, 28; and Tanishia Covington, 24, are now facing multiple charges, including hate crimes. Authorities say that all four suspects have given statements admitting their roles in the attack.

Strom said that he is working with the family to manage the donations given through the GoFundMe campaign, and is also meeting with mental-health experts to help deal with any possible post-traumatic stress.

“Every expert has advised me to tell the family to have as quick an intervention as possible because PTSD is something that, if it in fact manifests itself, needs to be detected early,” Strom said. “No one should assume, but it’s something that’s a real possibility. And at least you have to intervene and get into someone’s head to try to figure it out.”

Read more at the Chicago Tribune.