Former NFL Running Back Edgerrin James Saves Wads of Cash in a Box

Former NFL running back Edgerrin James doesn’t keep his savings in a bank; instead he keeps ungodly amounts of cash in a box. That’s right the one-time Indianapolis Colts great posted a photo on Instgram showing the savings he accumulated in 2016 inside a box he calls his “Vice Boxxx.”

According to TMZ Sports, James puts $100 a day in the box and an additional $200 on weekends. At the end of the day, James also takes any small bills like $1s, $5s, and $10s and deposits them into the box. The photo appeared to show thousands of dollars in cash. So much cash that James figured he would have fun with his followers giving away a $500 cash reward to whichever follower guessed the exact amount.

No need in trying to win the quick cash as the winner has already been announced, and although he didn’t get the amount down to the dollar, he was the closest.

