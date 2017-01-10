Former NBA Forward Claims He Saw Charles Oakley Smack Fire Out of Charles Barkley

It’s no secret that Charles Barkley and Charles Oakley don’t like each other.

When Barkley was with the Houston Rockets and Oakley was still a bruiser for the New York Knicks the two giants once got into a fight during a pre-season game.

The feud was reignited (although I’m not sure it ever died down) during the 2016 playoffs. Barkley noted that Atlanta Hawks needed to play more physical against the Cleveland Cavaliers and “take somebody out” instead of letting themselves get embarrassed with their play. Oakley took to Twitter to note: “Charles Barkley you better stop talking s—t about Cleveland. You was never tough, you hide behind TNT.”

Now, former NBA forward Chucky Brown claims that Oakley smacked fire out of Barkley during an off-court encounter between the two.

Brown gave the blow-by-blow on the “Jerseys & Dress Shirts” podcast with MJ and Dale “The Lawyer” and says he watched the whole thing unfold.

According to Brown the two men ran into each other in a hallway before an NBA player’s union meeting in 1999, and that Oakley open hand smacked the daylights out of Barkley who didn’t retaliate.

Brown also claimed that he witnessed it all unfold and that Barkley refuses to acknowledge the slap every happened.

The entire interview airs January 13.