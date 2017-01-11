Fla. Man Arrested for Allegedly Helping Suspect in Shooting Death of Orlando Police Officer Evade Capture

Authorities have arrested an employee at a fried chicken restaurant, accusing the worker of helping a murder suspect evade capture before the fatal shooting of an Orlando, Fla. police officer, the Associated Press reports.

According to the report, Zarghee Mayan allegedly gave restaurant food to his former co-worker, drove the suspect around and offered him money, despite knowing that Markeith Demangzlo Loyd was wanted in connection to the killing of his pregnant girlfriend.

“Mayan did so with the intent that Markeith Demangzlo Loyd avoid or escape detection, arrest, trial or punishment,” the arrest affidavit said, according to the AP.

Mayan reportedly told authorities that he last saw Loyd on Saturday, two days before Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was gunned down in a Walmart parking lot. Mayan acknowledged that he noticed Loyd was armed and wearing body armor when they embraced, the arrest affidavit noted.

Mayan, 33, was taken into custody on Tuesday on a charge of accessory after the fact. According to the wire, jail records show that no bond has been set, and there is no name of a defense attorney listed for him.

Loyd, 41, has been the subject of a massive manhunt ever since he allegedly killed Clayton on Monday morning. According to the report, more than 500 tips have come in from the public, which police think are especially important, as others may be helping Loyd hide.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Loyd’s arrest.

“If you know where he is at and you call us 3 o’clock in the morning, 3 o’clock in the afternoon, we will have people prepared to dispatch and go capture him,” Barb Bergin, executive director of the local Crimeline, urged.

Federal, state, and local authorities are all taking part in the manhunt, although Orlando Police Chief John Mina declined to give details about search tactics.

“There are many things going on behind the scenes that our community is not aware of and that we are not at liberty to discuss,” Mina said.

Read more at Time.