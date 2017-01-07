Dylann Roof Wears Racist Symbols on Shoes in Court

Dylann Roof, who was convicted in December of killing nine black parishoners in Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in 2015, has been wearing shoes adorned with racist symbols to court as recently as Monday, reports the Daily Beast.

Church shooter Dylann Roof customized his jail shoes with racist symbols https://t.co/mRWkDUT9wQ pic.twitter.com/exr77FwHg3 — SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) January 6, 2017

Roof, who is representing himself in the murder trial and who testified that he has absolutely no remorse over the June 17, 2015, killings during a Bible study, has been rocking prison issued shoes with hand-drawn racist symbols on them to court for the past two months.

FBI Special Agent Joseph Hamski testified Friday that he has seen runes and a Celtic cross drawn on the insides on Roof shoes, and has seen these popular white supremacist symbols as early as November, when Roof’s trial began. Authorities also found the symbols inked on a pair of shoes seized during a search of Roof’s jail cell 16 months ago.

The jury has also heard this week the contents of a nearly 40-page jailhouse manifesto Roof penned in the weeks following the massacre in he assailed whites as “pathetic cowards” for not rising up against “the lower races.”

On Friday Hamski also detailed Roof’s online activities on a neo-Nazi site called StormFront.

Using the name “LilAryan,” Roof sought out other white supremacists in South Carolina on the site and shared his feelings about white women who are romantically involved with black men.

“Yes, they are race-traitors, but I don’t have this hate for them that others seem to have,” Roof wrote. “I actually feel sorry for them when I see them out. Because I know they are probably getting beaten.”

Roof, who is representing himself in court, asked no questions of Hamski during cross examination. While family members of the victims emotionally testified about their loved ones, Roof has reportedly stared straight ahead at a wall without emotion.

The 22-year-old, who is facing life in prison or the death penalty for the heinous murders, has been hit with 33 federal charges, including a slew of hate crimes. The New York Daily News reports that prosecutors have said they plan on wrapping up their case on Monday.

Jury members will presumably begin deliberating Tuesday to make up their minds on whether Roof should face death or spend the rest of his life in prison.

