Report: Donald Trump Hired Prostitutes to Pee In Beds He Knew the Obamas Slept In

A person claiming to be a former British intelligence official compiled a dossier that has been circulating for weeks among elected officials, intelligence agents and journalists, making claims that the Russian government has been “cultivating, supporting and assisting” President-elect Donald Trump for years and gained compromising information about him.

The dossier is a collection of memos reportedly written over a period of months, and includes specific but unverified allegations of contact between Trump aides and Russian operatives. It also contains graphic claims of sexual acts documented by the Russians which are also unverified. CNN reported on Tuesday that a two-page synopsis of the dossier was given to President Obama and President-elect Trump.

BuzzFeed has obtained and published the full document “so that Americans can make up their own minds about allegations about the president-elect that have circulated at the highest levels of the U.S. government.”

Much of what is in the report are things that have already been widely reported and speculated on in the media, including Russia interfering in the election by providing information on Hillary Clinton and the like. The most salacious claims, however, allege that Trump has some kinky ideas on what to do in the bedroom.

According to the report, Donald Trump allegedly rented the Presidential Suite at the Ritz Carlton Hotel “where he knew President and Mrs. Obama (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia.” The report goes on to say that Trump “defiled” the room by hiring prostitutes and having them “perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him.”

The room was allegedly full of concealed microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything that happened in them.

The president-elect’s attorney, Michael Cohen, said that the allegations were false.

“It’s so ridiculous on so many levels,” Cohen said. “Clearly the person who created this did so from their imagination or did so hoping that the liberal media would run with this fake story for whatever rationale they have.”

Trump also spoke out against the reports on his own Twitter feed.

FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

And of course, Twitter responded as well.

.@realDonaldTrump (It makes it seem like maybe you peed on the Russian girls or they peed on one another for your pleasure, dear.) — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 11, 2017

Again, The Root cannot and is not asserting that the allegations contained in the dossier are true, but we had a good time laughing as we read through it.

