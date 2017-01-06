‘Die N–ger’: Fort Hood Army Soldier’s Car Vandalized 

Officials at the Fort Hood military base have launched an investigation after a solider’s car was vandalized and defaced with a racial slur at the Killeen, Texas base, just two days before Christmas.

According to the Killeen Daily Herald, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jonathan Charlot was getting ready to leave Killeen for Houston, his hometown, for the Christmas holiday when he got a call about his vehicle, a 2009 Nissan Sentra. Charlot said that he originally thought it would be something simple such body part drawings all over, but what he discovered turned out to be so much worse.

Along with the slur, all four of Charlot’s tires were slashed, and the car was also broken into and gasoline was poured all over the inside.

“It makes me feel disgruntled, unwanted — that the America I love isn’t the same anymore,” Charlot told KDH.

“It’s disheartening, if you will,” he added. “It’s an older car and was having some issues, so it had been sitting there for a while.”

Fort Hood’s Criminal Investigation Division still has the vehicle while the incident is under investigation.

One of Charlot’s friends, John Martinez, started a GoFundMe Page to help the soldier, having raised $4,400 of a $10,000 goal over the past 10 days.

“My best friend is a soldier in the U.S. Army and has worked extremely hard to protect our freedom,” Martinez wrote on the campaign description “My best friend is one of the kindest and most generous people you will ever meet.”

“Although racism still exists in this country, I never thought I would realize this kind of hatred personally,” Martinez added. “I can’t imagine the emotions my best friend is experiencing, but my hope is to raise enough money for him to purchase a new vehicle since his insurance will not cover such an incident.”

Read more at the Killeen Daily Herald.