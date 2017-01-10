Closing Arguments to Begin in Sentencing Phase of Dylann Roof’s Death Penalty Trial 

Closing arguments are set to begin on Tuesday for the sentencing phase in the death penalty trial of convicted murderer and white supremacist, Dylann Roof, Reuters reports.

U.S. prosecutors and Roof will be presenting arguments on whether Roof should be sentenced to death, or face life in prison for the murders of nine black parishioners at a historic, black South Carolina church in June 2015.

According to Reuters, U.S. Attorney Jay Richardson said on Monday that he was worried what Roof, who is representing himself, might tell jurors who will weigh in on his sentence.

“I’m just concerned that he will bring up things that aren’t in evidence and talk about his views,” Richardson said in federal court, the wire reports.

Presiding U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel said that such statements will not be permitted.

Jury deliberations are expected to begin shortly after the closing statements. The same jury that found Roof guilty of 33 federal charges, including hate crimes resulting in death, will decide whether he receives the ultimate punishment.

However, if the jurors cannot reach a unanimous decision on the death penalty, the default sentence will be life in prison without possibility of parole, Gergel said.

Jurors heard four days of testimony from prosecution witnesses during the penalty face, where family member sand friends recounted heartfelt memories about the shooting victims at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Prosecutors also produced evidence that Roof continued to express his white supremacist ideology after his arrest, showing no remorse in his writing in a jail cell journal.

“I am not sorry,” he wrote. “I do not shed a tear for the innocent people that I killed.”

Roof opted not to offer any witnesses or evidence in his defense, merely giving a two-minute opening statement where he insisted that there was nothing wrong with him psychologically.

