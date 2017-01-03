Bill and Hillary Clinton Will Attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Bill and Hillary Clinton will be in attendance at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, their aides confirmed on Tuesday.

Former presidents and their spouses are given prominent seats to witness the inauguration, but as the LA Times notes, never before has a former first lady lost the election, and Hillary Clinton’s attendance at the ceremony will be a symbol of the much-touted “peaceful” transfer of power in America after one of the most bitter and hotly contested elections in our recent memory.

While both Clintons congratulated Trump on his victory, a spokesman for former President Clinton told the Times that they have not spoken with him since.

When Mitt Romney lost in 2012, he did not attend President Obama’s second inauguration and instead chose to spend the day in La Jolla. The Times notes that previous election losers have attended the inaugurations of their opponents, including former vice president Al Gore, who attended George W. Bush’s first inauguration in 2001 despite the close election battle and Florida recount.

The Times reports that George W. Bush will also be on hand for Trump’s inauguration, as will former president Jimmy Carter, but George H. W. Bush will not be in attendance due to health reasons.

