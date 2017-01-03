Report: Arkansas Woman Dies While Broadcasting on Facebook Live 

An Arkansas woman died during a Facebook Live broadcast last Wednesday, police have confirmed.

Keiana Herndon, 25, was reportedly broadcasting from a friend’s home when “something seemed to happen,” Sgt. Christopher Lutman of the El Dorado Police Department told NBC News.

Lutman told NBC that Herndon “started squinting like someone who had a headache.” He said that after she started squinting, she stopped moving, her eyes rolled, and she eventually passed out.

Lutman said the only other person in the home with Herndon at the time was her one-year-old son.

A person viewing the video contacted the friend with whom Herndon was staying. The friend went home and called called the authorities upon finding Herndon unconscious.

The case is being considered an unattended death, and there is no suspicion of foul play. Lutman called the situation a “sad, tragic occurrence.”

The video has since been removed from Facebook.

NBC reports that some of Herndon’s family members have told local news outlets that she suffered from a medical condition. Her mother, Mary Morgan, told a local ABC affiliate that Herndon had “thyroid problems.”

“The thyroid messes with everything and it triggered her heart,” Morgan said. “It’s a tragedy, I know that much, and I know one thing; I would love to have my baby back with me.”

An autopsy was performed, but according to NBC, the medical examiner further testing would be done to determine the official cause of death. Her body was scheduled to be returned to her family on Tuesday.

Herndon was reportedly talking about going back to school and responding to messages from friends in the video when she passed out. Lutman said that while this is not the first case of someone dying on Facebook Live, it stands out because Herndon was not doing anything high-risk or “irresponsible.”

A GoFundMe campaign reportedly set up by a friend of the family has raised over $5,000 as of Tuesday evening.

