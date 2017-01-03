Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Arrested; Reportedly Kicked Officer and Spit on Nurse

It seemed like Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones had finally turned it around after a series of arrests since entering the NFL in 2005. He’d demanded that NFL announcers call him Adam and not by his nickname, “Pacman,” when referring to him. For years, he seemed to stay out of trouble.

Looks like Jones’ past caught up with him early Tuesday morning, after he was arrested on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, Fox19 reports.

#UPDATE: Bengals' Adam Jones arrested overnight on multiple charges including spitting on an officer: https://t.co/xjURNOsAfe pic.twitter.com/H99p1BL5Ug — WHIOTV (@whiotv) January 3, 2017

Jones, 33, is accused of assaulting a man and exhibiting “turbulent behavior” outside the Banks entertainment district in Cincinnati, according to a police report viewed by the news station.

A reporter for Good Morning Cincinnati tweeted that Jones “allegedly pushed a security guard and poked him in the eye.” Jones also reportedly kicked and pulled away from a police officer as he tried to leave the scene.

Jones was also charged with harassment with a bodily substance after he allegedly spit on a jail medical staff nurse.

Jones, who was drafted by the Tennessee Titans, was suspended by the team for the entire 2007 season after multiple arrests, including being involved in a fight at a Las Vegas strip club that resulted in someone getting shot and paralyzed.

Jones, who is under contract with the Bengals until 2018, is to appear in court Tuesday.

