Which Top 5 NBA Player Doesn’t Want to Be on Shaqtin’ a Fool?

An elite NBA player does not want to be taken for a fool, so much so that the player’s agent reportedly reached out to Shaquille O’Neal’s agent to demand that his player be left off of O’Neal’s popular blooper reel Shaqtin’ a Fool.

Yep, that’s right; the player wants no parts of being on the blooper reel that Shaq has made popular on TNT and NBA TV. The segment features highlights of embarrassing plays made by multimillion-dollar athletes.

It’s a fun bit, but according to a tweet from segment producer Mike Goldfarb, a “consensus top-5” player doesn’t want any part of the show.

So which player was it?

Depends on who’s in your top five. Considering there are only a handful of players who would be “consensus top-5” picks, that means either LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, or Kawhi Leonard don’t want to be made fun of.

Let’s work through this list together. I don’t see Chris Paul caring since he does the goofy State Farm commercials.

Have you seen Russell Westbrook’s clothing off the court? Of course he can take a joke.

Anthony Davis refuses to remove his unibrow so clearly he’s no stranger to being made fun of.

Kawhi Leonard still has cornrows; need I say anything else?

That leaves Curry, James, Durant and Harden.

Business Insider thinks it may have been Durant, who fell down on the last play of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day. In Durant’s defense, refs later said the play would have been a foul.

So who you got?

Read more at Business Insider.