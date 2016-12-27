W.Va. Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘Ape in Heels’ Fired

The director of a West Virginia nonprofit agency who took to Facebook to call first lady Michelle Obama an “ape in heels” has been fired, according to state officials.

According to Reuters, Pamela Taylor was fired for her offensive and insensitive Facebook post. Taylor was head of the Clay County Development Corp., which provides services to poor and elderly residents. That agency will be managed by the Appalachian Area Agency on Aging for the next six months.

“Following the state’s request for specific assurances that the CCDC is following anti-discrimination policies, we have been assured that Pamela Taylor has been removed from her position as CCDC director,” Democratic Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s office said in a statement, Reuters reports.

Taylor posted a message dogging Michelle Obama and praising Melania Trump after the Nov. 8 election.

“It will be refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified first lady back in the White House. I’m tired of seeing an ape in heels,” she wrote.

The message went viral, and Taylor resigned shortly after many called for her resignation. In a strange twist, West Virginia officials reinstated Taylor, who swore that she didn’t realize the term “ape” held racial connotations.

Taylor wasn’t the only Clay employee to lose her job for a Facebook post. Beverly Whaling, mayor of the city of Clay, was forced to resign after she posted a note under Taylor’s derogatory message saying, “Just made my day Pam.”

