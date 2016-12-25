Watch: President Obama ‘Sings’ ‘All I Want For Christmas’ in Viral Video

Alas, as we stare down the barrel of President Barack Obama’s last 25 days in office, BaracksDubs has gifted us a treat for Christmas.
Established four years ago, the popular YouTube channel, which has showcased videos of the president “singing” “Jumpman,” “Sexy and I Know It” and “Thriller,” has brought the heat once again by taking words from the president’w assorted speeches and remarks to give us a bang-up version of the extremely popular Mariah Carey classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
Carey, who by some accounts is doing some of her best work in years, would be proud.
Merry Christmas, Obamas! It’s been really, really real.
