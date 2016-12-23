Trump’s Winery Wants to Get Visas for Foreign Workers

Turns out President-elect Donald Trump does want immigrants to stay in this country and work—as long as he and his family reap the benefits.

Having run for president on a platform that included building a wall to keep immigrants out, Trump’s Virginia vineyard, owned by his son Eric, has applied for temporary work visas for its foreign workers.

According to the New York Daily News, “Trump Vineyard Estates LLC filed a request to the Department of Labor on Dec. 2 seeking six H2 visas, which allows American employers to take in foreign workers for seasonal jobs.”

While H2 visas do not grant them a permanent stay in the U.S., workers are allowed to work in the States for periods of time. The application notes that workers would be paid $10.72 an hour for a 40-hour workweek. They would be employed from January to June, the Daily News reports.

In typical Donald Trump fashion, getting to the bottom of ownership around the vineyard proves difficult. According to the website, Eric Trump owns the winery and it’s “not owned, managed or affiliated with Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their affiliates.”

But the Daily News notes that as early as May, the president-elect was boasting during a rally that he owned the vineyard. “I own it 100 percent, no mortgage, no debt,” Trump said.

Trump ran his campaign on a platform of hate, claiming that outsourcing American products to foreign countries and the influx of immigrant workers were why Middle American factory workers were without employment. He continually claimed that he was going to “deport at least 3 million immigrants and promised his supporters that he would bring back American jobs,” the Daily News reports.

Besides the obvious conflict of interest, the Daily News notes that even if Eric Trump does actually own the vineyard, his request could still be a conflict of interest, considering that he’s been part of the president-elect’s transition team.

Neither Trump’s transition team nor the vineyard responded to the Daily News’ request for comment.

