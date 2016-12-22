‘Trump Whisperer’ Kellyanne Conway Named Presidential Counselor

In one of the least shocking moves since winning the presidency, Donald Trump’s transition team announced that the outspoken, and often misguided, Kellyanne Conway will join the president-elect’s most trusted inner circle as the counselor to the president.

“Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted adviser and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory,” Trump said in a statement viewed by the New York Post.

“She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing,” he added.

Conway was the president-elect’s final campaign manager and has defended her boss, tirelessly.

She joins incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist and white nationalist Steve Bannon in making up the most senior advisers in the Trump White House, the Post reports.

Read more at the New York Post.