Trump Fires Off Series of Delusional Tweets, Calls UN Just a Fun Club

Donald Trump, the president-elect poised to take office in less than a month, believes that the United Nations is just a club for people to have a “good time.” After the U.N. Security Council voted to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, Trump tweeted Monday that the U.N. once had great potential but has become “just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!” the Associated Press reports.

And because he loves to send Twitter shots, Trump warned, “As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th,” when he takes office.

The delusional president-elect also says that the world was “gloomy” prior to his election.

“The world was gloomy before I won—there was no hope,” he tweeted. “Now, the market is up nearly 10 percent and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars.”

AP notes that the markets are up a bit since Trump won the election, but not by a significant margin.

Trump also whined on social media about the Donald J. Trump Foundation, the charitable foundation in his name that he agreed to dissolve in an effort to untangle himself from conflicts of interest.

“The DJT Foundation, unlike most foundations, never paid fees, rent, salaries or any expenses. 100% of the money goes to wonderful charities,” one tweet read.

In another he said, “I gave millions of dollars to DJT Foundation, raised or received millions more. ALL of which is given to charity, and media won’t report.”

Read more at the Associated Press.