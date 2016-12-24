Trump Adviser Says He Wants Obama Dead of ‘Mad Cow Disease’ in 2017

A Trump adviser and former Republican nominee for governor of New York said his wishes for 2017 included President Obama dying of “mad cow disease” and First Lady Michelle Obama being returned back to Africa.

Alternative weekly magazine Artvoice conducted a four-question survey asking people what they want in 2017. The results of that survey were posted to the website on Friday. Carl Paladino answered the first two questions in the survey as follows:

Artvoice: What would you most like to happen in 2017?

Paladino: Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her.

Artvoice: What would you like to see go away in 2017?

Paladino: Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.

In a statement to the Washington Post, Paladino denied that the comments were racist.

“It has nothing to do with race,” Paladino said. “That’s the typical stance of the press when they can’t otherwise defend the acts of the person being attacked.”

“It’s about 2 progressive elitist ingrates who have hated their country so badly and destroyed its fabric in so many respects in 8 years,” Paladino added.

Paladino confirmed to the Post that he made the comments and said he is currently involved in President-elect Trump’s transition efforts.

“I don’t think Mr. Trump particularly cares what I have to say,” Paladino said. “He knows me. I was active with him, and I still am active with him.”

“And that’s it. I’ll say what I feel like saying.”

The Post notes that Paladino has repeatedly attacked Obama over the years, both publicly and privately. He pushed the falsehood that the President is a Muslim, and during his gubernatorial race, he was accused of sending graphically racist and sexist emails — some of which targeted Obama — to his friends. Paladino never denied sending the emails, but he called them a “smear.”

Trump spokeswoman Jessica Ditto condemned Paladino’s comments, as did New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Carl’s comments are absolutely reprehensible, and they serve no place in our public discourse,” Ditto said.

Cuomo issued a statement in which he slammed Paladino for a “long history of racist and incendiary comments.”

“Carl Paladino, a Republican Party official from Western New York, made racist, ugly and reprehensible remarks about President Obama and the First Lady Michelle Obama,” Cuomo said. “While most New Yorkers know Mr. Paladino is not to be taken seriously, as his erratic behavior defies any rational analysis and he has no credibility, his words are still jarring.

This is yet another incident in a long line of offenses that highlight unashamed racist rhetoric of Trump supporters. The level of disrespect for the President of the United States is disappointing, especially in light of the constant demands for black people to “give Trump a chance.”

At what point will Trump supporters be called out and told to stop the nonsense racist rhetoric?

