Thief Pleads Guilty to Robbing 40 Fast-Food Stores in NY

Khalif House, 24, reportedly robbed 40 fast-food stores at knifepoint, stealing over $18,000 throughout Long Island, N.Y., and the Queens borough of New York City, according to the New York Post. He pleaded guilty to the crimes Tuesday.

House, from the Long Island town of Hempstead, committed the crimes with another person between February 2015 and June 2016, targeting businesses that included 11 Subway, 9 Dunkin’ Donuts and 6 Carvel franchises.

According to the Post, House was caught on a stranger’s couch after having broken into the man’s Floral Park home on Long Island.

He fled the scene when confronted by the man, but cops later found him hiding in a van.

House “terrorized the communities and jeopardized the safety of the employees of more than three dozen local businesses,” Robert Capers, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said.

House robbed stores with his face covered, wearing mismatched gloves and threatening employees with a knife.

Read more at the New York Post.