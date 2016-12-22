Texas Woman Stabbed to Death by Step-son after ‘Gloating’ About Dallas Cowboys Win

A Texas woman was stabbed to death on Sunday night by her step-son after she had reportedly been “gloating” about a Dallas Cowboys win, KEYE reports.

According to the report, Magdalena Ruiz and her husband were sitting at home in their South Austin apartment watching TV when 20-year-old Pontrey O’Neal Jones attacked.

Jones reportedly told officers that he had planned to break his little sister’s neck, but changed his mind, and “developed a plan” against the victim, stashing a knife in the living room couch.

Jones’ father and Ruiz were watching the Cowboys game on the couch. When the game was done and Jones had returned from getting fresh air, he said that the victim was “disrespecting his father and gloating about how the Cowboys won the game.”

The 20-year-old retrieved the knife he had hidden, walked behind the couch and lunged at Ruiz, stabbing her multiple times. Her husband tried to stop the attack and Jones fled the apartment. He was found about 10 minutes later, lying naked in the grass, and was taken into police custody. Ruiz was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Jones is facing murder charges and had his bond set at $500,000.

