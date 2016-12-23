Suspect Arrested in Murder of 3-Year-Old in Ark. Road Rage Incident. 

A suspect was arrested in the murder of a 3-year-old boy who was shot dead in Arkansas due to an apparent road rage incident, THV11 reports.

U.S. Marshals confirmed that Gary Holmes has been taken into custody for the murder of 3-year-old Acen King. Marshals, assisting the Little Rock police, worked with Holmes’ family to convince him to surrender to authorities.

Little Acen was killed last week while riding in his grandmother’s car for a shopping trip. When the grandmother, identified as Kim King-Macon stopped her vehicle at an intersection in Little Rock, the suspect pulled up behind of her and started honking his horn. King-Macon honked back, only to have the suspect step out of his black Chevy Impala and fire his weapon.

Acen was hit in the neck. Neither King-Macon, nor Acen’s 1-year-old sibling who was in the vehicle at the time, were harmed in the incident.

A $40,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction was offered, with the city and the FBI contributing $20,000 each.

Aden is the second child fatally shot in a car within the last month, and the 40th homicide in the year for the city.

