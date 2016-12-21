Study: Black Men Nearly 3 Times as Likely to Be Killed by Police Use of Force

A new study from the American Journal of Public Health, published Tuesday, reveals that black men are nearly three times as likely to be killed by police use of force than white men, CNN reports.

The report may come as little surprise to many, given the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement in the past three years and the recent high-profile police shootings of Philando Castile, Terence Crutcher, Alton Sterling, Keith Lamont Scott, Alfred Olango and more.

However, as CNN notes, the new study does indeed shed light once more on the disturbing racial disparity that may exist in police use of force or “legal intervention,” as the researchers dub it.

American Indians or Alaska Natives are also nearly three times as likely to be killed in legal intervention than their white counterparts, and Hispanic men are nearly twice as likely, the study notes.

