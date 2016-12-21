Home News

Steelers Wide Receiver Donates $100,000 to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

On Tuesday, Antonio Brown took to social media to show his donation to the hospital in hopes that his giving would inspire others to do the same.

Stephen A. Crockett Jr.
Antonio Brown in 2012 Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

With Christmas right around the corner, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was feeling extremely generous, and on Tuesday he donated $100,000 to the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, according to TMZ Sports. The Steelers superstar posted an image of the donation on Snapchat in hopes of inspiring others to do the same.

Antonio Brown shows off his hefty donation to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.Snapchat

TMZ Sports notes that the wide receiver has a history with the hospital: He hosted a softball game earlier this year to help raise money.

Who doesn’t love an inspiring story about giving back? Hats off to you, Mr. Brown.

