Simone Biles Named AP Female Athlete of the Year 

It’s been quite a year for Simone Biles.

The American gymnast dominated the 2016 Rio Olympics, bringing home a record-tying four golds (along with one bronze), placing her among a very small group of elite gymnasts to take home that much gold in a single Olympics.

Her autobiography, Courage to Soar, was just released in November.

Met with the president and first lady? Check.

And among all the other accolades she’s received, she has now been named the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year.

According to the Associated Press, in a vote by U.S. editors and news directors announced Monday, Biles secured 31 out of a possible 59 votes, overwhelmingly coming out on top of the competition.

U.S. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, who also won four golds (and a silver) in Rio, finished in second place with 20 votes, while tennis star Serena Williams and three-time AP Player of the Year in women’s college basketball Breanna Stewart tied for third with four votes each.

Read more at the Associated Press.