SC State Rep. Who Defended Confederate Flag After Dylann Roof Killings Beat, Pointed Gun at Wife: Report

Republican South Carolina state Rep. Chris Corley, a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment and the Confederate flag, was arrested and charged with domestic violence after reportedly pointing a gun at his wife, according to the Post and Courier.

Corley, 36, was arrested Monday after an incident in which he reportedly punched his wife in the face and then aimed a gun in her direction. He was released Tuesday after posting $20,000 bail and cannot have contact with his wife or possess a firearm, the Post and Courier reports.

An incident report obtained by the newspaper notes that Corley’s wife claimed that her husband beat her in front of their two children after he was “caught cheating.” Corley’s wife claims that the beating stopped only after the children began screaming when they saw blood coming from her head. Corley reportedly ran and got a gun from his car, pointed it at his wife and then claimed that he was going to kill himself before going into a bedroom, the Post and Courier reports.

Corley made news last year for his strong support of keeping the Confederate flag atop the South Carolina Statehouse after Dylann Roof killed nine black worshippers inside a Charleston church.

According to the Post and Courier, “First-degree domestic violence carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years. Pointing and presenting a firearm carries a penalty of a fine or up to five years in prison. [Magistrate Melanie James] DuBose set bail at $10,000 bond for each charge.”

