Safety Pin Box: White People Can Now Pay for Those ‘How Not to Be Racist’ Lessons

During the Election Cycle That Shall Not Be Named, white liberals experienced feelings—so many feelings. White liberal women in particular really had a rough go of it, what with Pantsuit Nation and the ghost of Susan B. Anthony failing to bring it home for Hillary Rodham Clinton.

But something beautiful did emerge from the rubble of the Trumpocalypse: safety pins.

Yes, safety pins. Those sharp little weapons that are fairly innocuous until they poke you in the eye became the symbol of white allyship. In a world of sexist, racist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic bigots, a white person wearing a safety pin signaled, “Hi, Oppressed Person in Danger. I come in peace—and style.”

In fact, Vogue magazine even created a handy-dandy slideshow so that white people could proclaim their allyship while wearing safety pin haute couture.

Of course, white liberals were soon forced to realize how utterly ridiculous and self-serving the safety pin circus was, which led us right back to old faithful:

“I’m a good person in spite of what my ancestors did, and I wanted to ask you: What can a white person like myself who isn’t prejudiced, what can I do to help you?”

Enter Safety Pin Box.

Safety Pin Box is described as “a monthly subscription box for white people striving to be allies in the fight for Black Liberation. Box memberships are a way to not only financially support Black femme freedom fighters, but also complete measurable tasks in the fight against white supremacy.”

Safety Pin Box was co-created by Leslie Mac, founder of the Ferguson Response Network; and writer and organizer Marissa Jenae Johnson.

Subscribers can choose from three boxes—the E-Ally Box ($25 month), the Pin Pals Box ($50 month) and the Safety Pin Box ($100 month). Each box comes with monthly tasks and assignments, which include “data collection, personal development, influencing your networks, and showing radical compassion.”

There is even a Revenge Box, a one-time $50 box that will be delivered to a Trump supporter and/or (probably “and”) bigot informing him or her that a donation has been made in his or her name to a worthy cause. These people—who by this time will probably be shaking with rage in their Klan robes—will be encouraged to “see what their donation helps support” by following a link to a website that features highlights of the current Movement for Black Lives and stories of black excellence.

Although many black women are sick and tired of educating white people on how not to be racists, even more black women are just tired of teaching white people how not to be racist for $free ninety-free. In Facebook Messenger, Twitter DMs, comment threads and mentions, well-meaning (guilty) white women are really entering with the expectation that black women will provide free labor to teach them how not to be racist.

This, of course, is racist as hell.

So, what’s it going to be, white liberals? Here is a way not only to learn but also to show your appreciation for the black women doing the teaching by compensating them with something a little bit more substantial than white tears. Even more powerful, a percentage of the proceeds will go toward black women and femmes actively working toward black liberation.

To learn more about Safety Pin Box, visit SafetyPinBox.com.