Sacramento Kings Center DeMarcus Cousins Is Having the Weirdest Couple of Weeks Ever

It’s safe to say that Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins is having an awful time.

Last week he berated a Sacramento Bee columnist who asked about his brother. In fact, Cousins had to be separated from the columnist inside the locker room.

Then his own team fined him $50,000 for his behavior. On Tuesday, Cousins had a monster game, scoring 55 points against the Portland Trailblazers and leading his team to a 126-121 victory.

But, NBC Sports notes, near the end of the game, Cousins was ejected after he began barking at the Trailblazers bench. During his rant, his mouthpiece fell out, and one referee thought he spit it at the players sitting on the sideline, so he was tossed. Cousins left the floor and went back to the locker room. After the officials talked it over, they agreed that it was an accident and rescinded the technical foul, and Cousins was allowed back on the court.

Then, as if matters weren’t weird enough, after the game, Cousins went on a Kanye-style rant about how “ridiculous” the officiating is against him. It was actually quite entertaining, but during the interview, the mic went out, causing many on social media to speculate that the microphone was cut because Cousins was speaking the gospel.

One reporter took to Twitter to note that there was no way the mic was silenced during what makes for great television.

The mic was NOT cut. Trust me, on TV you don't cut away from something like that. Issue was battery pack connection being jostled loose https://t.co/f3bf7u5mrs — Kayte Christensen (@kayte_c) December 21, 2016

Watch Cousins’ rant below:

