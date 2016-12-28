SC Church Shooter Dylann Roof Declines to Call Witnesses or Present Evidence in Penalty Phase of Trial 

Self-professed white supremacist Dylann Roof was back in court Wednesday morning ahead of the penalty phase of his federal trial and is seemingly not willing to put up much of a fight to spare his own life, CNN reports.

According to the report, Roof told a federal judge that he still plans to represent himself during the penalty phase of his trial, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 3. However, although Roof apparently plans to give an opening statement, the convicted murderer revealed that he would call no witnesses or present any evidence in order to ask the jury to spare his life.

The judge said that prosecutors have submitted names for 38 possible witnesses.

Roof confessed to killing nine parishioners during the June 2015 attack at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C. He was represented by a lawyer during the guilt phase of the trial but was ultimately convicted Dec. 15 on all 33 federal charges. The same jury that convicted Roof will get to decide his fate.

