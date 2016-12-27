Report: NFL Player Vince Wilfork’s Son Arrested With Large Amount of Codeine

Houston Texans nose tackle Vince Wilfork’s son is in serious trouble.

According to TMZ Sports, D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, 19, a safety at the University of Houston, was arrested during a traffic stop Dec. 21 and was reportedly in possession of a large amount of codeine.

Wilfork was in a 2011 Kia that was pulled over around midnight in Friendswood, Texas, for what police have called a routine traffic stop when they discovered 381 grams of codeine. Wilfork was arrested for possession of a Group 4 substance, which is a felony.

If convicted, Wilfork could face two to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

