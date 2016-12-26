President Obama Says He Could Have Beaten Trump if He Had Run For a Third Term

In an interview released Monday, President Obama said that he could have beaten Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump “if I had run again.”

Former Obama adviser and longtime friend David Axelrod, a CNN analyst, interviewed the outgoing president for his podcast “The Axe Files.” In the interview, Obama says that Hillary Clinton’s campaign cautiously out of a mistaken belief that victory was a sure thing.

“If you think you’re winning, then you have a tendency, just like in sports, to maybe play it safer,” Obama said. The president said Clinton understandably focused on the the things Trump was doing and saying.

As the Washington Post notes, Trump took exception to the President’s critique and responded on Twitter saying, “President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! — jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.”

Obama also said that Clinton’s loss was not a rejection of the eight years of his presidency. He said that he had put together a winning coalition that stretched across the country, but the Democratic Party and the Clinton campaign had failed to follow through on it.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I — if I had run again and articulated it — I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” the President said.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Axelrod said he believed Obama went further than he had before in critiquing Clinton’s campaign.

“This was all in service of making the point that he believes that his progressive vision and the vision he ran on is still a majority view in this country,” Axelrod said. “He chooses to be hopeful about the future.”

Unfortunately for us, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution made it impossible for Obama to run for a third term. It states “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

Maybe we should have been working on getting rid of that Amendment while he was still in office.

