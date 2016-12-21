Police Body-Cam Footage Shows Wide Receiver Michael Floyd Asleep at the Wheel

Recently arrested wide receiver Michael Floyd was only without a team for a few days until the New England Patriots came calling and claimed the former Arizona Cardinals off waivers. But the Pats may want to see if Floyd has a return policy as he was officially charged Monday with driving under the influence, with police body-camera footage showing Floyd unconscious in his car at a stoplight.

According to ABC 15, police were called to a Scottsdale, Ariz., intersection on Dec. 12 at 2:48 a.m. after a vehicle did not move although the light had turned green several times.

Police say they arrived to find Floyd unconscious behind the wheel of a black Cadillac Escalade near Goldwater Boulevard and Camelback Road. The news station reports that the car was in drive and Floyd’s foot was on the brake when police arrived.

A disoriented Floyd told police that he was on his way to get his nephew and admitted to drinking wine before driving, officials say.

ABC 15 notes that Floyd was arrested and charged with obstructing a roadway, DUI with a blood alcohol content over .08 and failure to obey an officer.

The Arizona Cardinals cut Floyd the day after he was arrested.

See footage of the arrest below:

Read more at ABC 15.