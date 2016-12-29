Okla. Man Hurls Racial Slurs, Smashes in Black Motorist’s Rear Windshield: Report

A black motorist in Oklahoma was the target of a violent incident that ended in her being called racial slurs and having her back windshield smashed in, Fox 23 reports.

According to the report, Rhonda Johnson was driving with a friend on the Muskogee Turnpike from Tulsa to Muskogee when they noticed another vehicle following them. Johnson, the site notes, did not think much of it.

“I just thought he was coming the same way we were,” she said. “He was in the left lane, the fast lane, and we were just trying to get around.”

However, things turned violent when Johnson turned into a Walgreen’s parking lot. The driver of the other vehicle, a maroon Nissan Frontier pickup, reportedly charged at the pair with a tire iron in his hand, terrifying Johnson.

“He’s calling us everything, all kinds of, you know, bad names,” she said of the man.

The man swung the tire iron, smashing in Johnson’s rear windshield.

“I thought it was a gun, actually,” she said. “It was loud.”

The man then fled the scene. No one was seriously hurt in the incident, but now Johnson will have to pull together the $500 deductible necessary to fix the damage done to her car unless police can track down the suspect.

Muskogee police said they were looking into the incident, but didn’t offer any further information.

Read more at Fox23.