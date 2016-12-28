‘Ninjas Came to My Home and Killed my Family’ 6-Year-Old Boy Witnesses Shootings That Left 2 Dead

A Christmas Eve robbery and shooting in Alaska left two people dead, Fox News reports.

According to the report, three suspects have been arrested in the case.

On Sunday Anchorage police announced that Jaylyn Franklin had been arrested in the deaths of 32-year-old Danielle Brooks and 38-ear-old Christopher Brooks. The shootings were witnessed by a 6-year-old boy who told police that “ninjas came to my home and killed my family.” Police did not release the relationship between the child and the couple.

A warrant was issued for a second suspect, identified as 22-year-old Lamarkus Jayquann Mann, who was said to be armed and dangerous. Mann was arrested on Tuesday inside a hotel in the Spenard area, KTVA reports. A third suspect, De Anthony Malik Harris was in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Detectives said that several suspects knew Christopher Brooks and went to his home with the intent to rob him. However, as the robbery unfolded, according to police, Mann pulled out a gun and shot Danielle Brooks. When Christopher Brooks struggled over the gun with Mann, the weapon went off, hitting Harris.

The suspects then fled the scene.

Franklin, and Harris are both charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree murder. According to KTVA, Mann is facing the same charges but has not yet been arraigned.

Anchorage Police Department homicide investigator Lt. John McKinnon are still gathering information about a possible fourth suspect involved in the case, but have not yet released any information in relation to their role in the incident.

Read more at Fox News and KTVA.