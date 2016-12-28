Maybe Cam “All Lives Matter” Newton isn’t all bad. I’ve written about his flamboyant clothing and subtle shift from the Black Lives Matter movement to the dark side, but as the year comes to a close I can’t deny that Cam Newton just might be a good dude.

On Tuesday, the reigning NFL MVP and Carolina Panthers quarterback spent part of his day making a ten-year-old Austin Deckard, an Auburn fan who suffers from advanced pulmonary hypertension, dream come true.

According to ESPN, it all started with a social media post from Austin’s elementary school teacher, Courtney Cooper, who noted Deckard’s condition and his favorite player.

“Austin told me he ‘wished Cam Newton could come to his birthday party,'” Cooper said in her post, ESPN reports. “Austin may not ever make it to an Auburn football game but I know social media is a strong force that can make things happen.”

Newton got the message, and the two met just a day before Austin was to undergo a very risky procedure.

Watch their heartwarming exchange below:

For Taylor Deckard, a 10yo boy battling a severe heart condition, his Christmas wish was to meet @CameronNewton. Today his wish came true. pic.twitter.com/1MNmpdNLk4 — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) December 28, 2016

