Man Kicked Off JetBlue Flight for Harassing Ivanka Trump: ‘Your Father Is Ruining the Country’

On Thursday a man was removed from a JetBlue flight at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport after he reportedly berated President-elect Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her family shortly before takeoff.

According to TMZ, the man began heckling Ivanka Trump and her three children on the Florida-bound flight.

“Your father is ruining the country,” the man said, TMZ reports. “Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.”

JetBlue personnel asked that the man leave the plane.

“You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion?” the man reportedly yelled.

An airline representative confirmed to TMZ that the man and his family were taken off the flight and placed on the next available flight.

“The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly,” a JetBlue spokesman said in a statement, TMZ reports. “If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”

A man claiming to be the husband of the man escorted off the plane took to Twitter to describe the incident.

