Man Charged With Murdering His Ex-Teacher and Their Son 

Isaac Infante, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of first- and second-degree murder on Tuesday in the deaths of his son, Miguel Barahona, 4, and the boy’s mother, Felicia Barahona, 36, as reported by Reuters.

Felicia Barahona was Infante’s former high school teacher.

On Monday, Police found Barahona on the living room floor with an electrical cord around her neck and her son unresponsive in a bathtub after responding to an emergency call.

According to the wire, the sexual relationship between Barahona and Infante began in 2011 when Infante was still a minor and Barahona was his teacher at Dewitt Clinton High School in New York City’s Bronx borough. When their relationship became public, she was later fired from the school.

They had once planned to marry after Miguel was born, but then split up after arguing about several issues including Infante’s alleged underage drinking.

The motive behind the murders is still unclear.

