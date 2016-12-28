Home News

Lyft Driver Charged in Stabbing on Christmas Night

Kiona Thomas, a Lyft driver, was charged with assault with intent to murder in the stabbing of a Boston woman on Christmas night.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 03: The Lyft app is seen on a passenger's phone on February 3, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Lyft)

Kiona Thomas, 25, was charged for stabbing a woman on Christmas night over a dispute over how many passengers she would transport, as reported by CBS News.

Thomas was arraigned on Tuesday on a charge of assault with intent to murder.

Apparently, she was picking up a customer in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood at about 11:15 p.m. on Christmas night but got upset over some miscommunication revolving around the number of passengers.

According to CBS News, when the 21-year-old younger sister of the passenger came outside, an argument grew and she was stabbed in the neck.

“The incredible level of violence here from a stranger over what seemed to be a disagreement for a ride share service is incredibly concerning,” said Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Hatch.

Thomas turned herself in on Monday.

In a statement, Lyft said they will work with police and are “deeply troubled” by the allegations.

