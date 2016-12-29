Black Lives Matter Activist Faces Restraining Order From L.A. Police Commissioner

The president of the Los Angeles Police Commission filed a request for a temporary restraining order against a prominent member of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles.

Matt M. Johnson, who has been police commission president since September 2015, said he feared for his life and the safety of his family, and alleges a pattern of stalking and violent threats against Trevor Gerard, according to a report by LA Weekly.

Johnson alleges in his complaint that Gerard stalked him at his home and at the private law office where he works, angrily demanding to speak with him. LA Weekly reports that Johnson also alleges Gerard mouthed violent threats to him from the audience at board meetings and made threatening statements, including a “gratuitous reference” to Johnson’s children.

Gerard, 35, says Johnson’s allegations distort the truth and are politically motivated. He said the police commission president deliberately took his statements and actions out of context in retaliation for Black Lives Matter LA’s confrontational style of activism.

“I never told him that he should be afraid of me,” Gerard told LA Weekly. “I never told him to meet me outside. I never threatened him with any kind of physical violence.”

According to LA Weekly, the City Attorney’s office filed the restraining order on Johnson’s behalf on Dec. 19, one day after a group of activists, including members of Black Lives Matter LA, stated a demonstration outside Johnson’s private residence in Sherman Oaks, and two days after activists gained entry to the Century City law firm where Johnson is managing partner.

Although Gerard was a part of a larger group of activists in both instances, Johnson’s request for a restraining order does not mention that.

Gerard was arrested outside of Johnson’s home and briefly held in custody, and he told LA Weekly that although LAPD told him the investigation for criminal trespass is still pending, no charges have been filed.

Johnson’s request for a restraining order calls for Gerard to stay at least 100 yards away from Johnson, his wife and children, his home, and the law firm where he works. It also would require Gerard to stay at least 5 yards away from Johnson at during public meetings, but he may still address the Board of Police Commissioners during public comment time.

Gerard told LA Weekly that he plans to contest the restraining order at a court hearing on Jan. 10.

