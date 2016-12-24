Ain’t Nobody Going To Trump’s Inauguration, Including Former U.S. Presidents

Although we have more than a few living U.S. Presidents, only one is confirmed to attend the inauguration ceremony of Donald J. Trump.

Jimmy Carter is thus far, the only former POTUS who will be attending the inaugural on Jan. 20, 2016. Carter, 92, is probably the sweetest of the U.S. presidents, and has been away from the office the longest, having served one term from 1976-1980.

Slate reports that Former President Bill Clinton, husband of Trump rival Hillary Clinton, has yet to make a decision. Given the tenor of the 2016 election, Clinton reportedly does not want to be there but may feel obligated to attend by duty to country.

Former President George W. Bush, 70, has reportedly not made a decision, and his father, George H.W. Bush, 92, has said he will not attend.

Earlier this week, the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes were booked for the ceremony but many expressed outrage that they were being forced to attend. On Friday, the Rockettes’ union released a statement saying that it was up to the individual performers as to whether they wanted to attend or not.

Trump tweeted on Thursday that A-Listers were not his concern and that he wants the “people” at his inauguration. So far the only performers definitively booked are the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and 16-year-old America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho who will be singing the “Star Spangled Banner.”

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

All four living presidents attended Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009.

Read more at Slate.