Home News

Inmate Punches Guard for Taking Away Contraband Laptop: Report

Jimmie Smith, an inmate at the Cook County Jail in Chicago, punched a female guard in the face when she took away his laptop, authorities said.

Veronica Graves
By: Veronica GravesPosted:
Screenshot of Jimmie Smith and female corrections officer at Chicago’s Cook County Jail Surveillance Video

Jimmie Smith, 41, was caught on a body camera punching a female corrections officer in the face after she took his laptop away, the New York Post reports.

The incident took place Dec. 5 in Division 9 of the Cook County Jail in Chicago.

Smith faces a new charge of aggravated battery to a correctional officer, in addition to already having been in prison for attempted murder, kidnapping and sexual assault.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, the inmate was apparently trying to record a “talk show-style” video on his laptop before the female corrections officer took it away. Officials say the laptop had multiple “talk-show-style” videos already on it, in which Smith could be seen “hosting” what he called “My Back Against the Wall.”

See video below.

Read more at the New York Post and ABC 7 Chicago

Comments