Inmate Punches Guard for Taking Away Contraband Laptop: Report

Jimmie Smith, 41, was caught on a body camera punching a female corrections officer in the face after she took his laptop away, the New York Post reports.

The incident took place Dec. 5 in Division 9 of the Cook County Jail in Chicago.

Smith faces a new charge of aggravated battery to a correctional officer, in addition to already having been in prison for attempted murder, kidnapping and sexual assault.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, the inmate was apparently trying to record a “talk show-style” video on his laptop before the female corrections officer took it away. Officials say the laptop had multiple “talk-show-style” videos already on it, in which Smith could be seen “hosting” what he called “My Back Against the Wall.”

