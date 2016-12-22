EX-NFL Cornerback Will Allen Kicked Out of Mansion After Ponzi Scheme Conviction

Ex-NFL cornerback Will Allen was convicted in November of running a $35 million Ponzi scheme that bilked people out of their money, and now he’s lost his Florida mansion.

According to recently filed legal documents viewed by TMZ Sports, Allen’s 4,474-square-foot lakefront property, which includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a pool and a hot tub, has been foreclosed, forcing him and his family to vacate the premises.

Out on bail, Allen needs the court’s permission to move, and has asked that he and his family, his wife and three kids, be allowed to relocate to a nearby hotel. Allen notes that he “has no other option at this point and it is an emergency situation,” TMZ Sports reports.

Allen—who played for the Giants, Dolphins and Patriots—pleaded guilty to running the large financial scam in November and will be sentenced in February.

