Duke Suspends Guard Grayson Allen Indefinitely for 3rd Kicking Incident

Duke has suspended junior guard Grayson Allen indefinitely after another kicking/tripping incident.

Allen has been involved in two other plays in which he kicked another player, causing him to trip or fall. But on Wednesday, he kicked Elon guard Steven Santa Ana late in the first half of a 72–61 victory, Sports Illustrated reports. Santa Ana was driving past Allen when Allen kicked out his leg, sending the guard to the floor. Allen was hit with a technical foul and became irate on the bench.

“We have had the opportunity to thoroughly review the incident involving Grayson Allen from last night’s game against Elon,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski in a statement, SI reports.

“As I stated last night, the incident was unacceptable and inexcusable. He took an important step last night by apologizing in person to Steven Santa Ana and coach Matt Matheny. As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke basketball. To that end, we have determined that Grayson will be suspended from competition for an indefinite amount of time.”

Allen apologized after the game.

“I made a really bad play. I’m sorry to him, Santa Ana,” Allen said during an interview. “I’m sorry to the officials who had to call that. I’m sorry to my team. It was selfish and taking away from them. I’m not proud of that at all.”

Allen is a habitual line-stepper as he tripped Louisville’s Ray Spalding Feb. 8 and Florida State’s Xavier Rathan-Mayes Feb. 25, SI reports.

