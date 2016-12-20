Donald Trump Picks, You Guessed It, a Super-Rich White Man to Fill Cabinet Spot

Surprise! Donald Trump has chosen another super-rich white man to fill another Cabinet spot. The president-elect tapped founder and chairman of Virtu Financial and owner of pro hockey’s Florida Panthers, Vincent “Vinnie” Viola, as secretary of the Army.

At least this pick comes with some experience: Viola is an infantry veteran and a graduate of West Point.

“Whether it is his distinguished military service or highly impressive track record in the world of business, Vinnie has proved throughout his life that he knows how to be a leader and deliver major results in the face of any challenge,” Trump said in a statement, USA Today reports.

Trump has continually noted that he will increase the size of the nation’s armed forces, and Viola plans to aid the president-elect in accomplishing this task.

In a statement viewed by the USA Today, Viola pledged that if confirmed by the Senate, “I will work tirelessly to provide our president with the land force he will need to accomplish any mission in support of his national defense strategy.”

Viola added that his main goal “will be ensuring that America’s soldiers have the ways and means to fight and win across the full spectrum of conflict.”

