Dallas Murder Suspect Arrested After Being Found Covered in Blood

Jeshur Robinson, 32, was arrested after being found covered in blood in the parking lot of an Oklahoma prison, CBS News reports.

Robinson was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of his father, Glen Williams, 61, in Dallas. Williams was found dead at his home Saturday morning from apparent stab wounds. His truck was also missing.

According to CBS News, Robinson was found sitting in his father’s truck in McAlester, Okla., with blood on his clothes and on the truck, as well as a bloody knife and wounds to his hand.

He told Oklahoma officers that he had been in a fight Friday night. Police arrested him after finding methamphetamine. They also found Williams’ credit cards and checkbook.

As of Sunday, Robinson was being held on $1 million bond at the Pittsburg County jail in McAlester.

