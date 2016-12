I don’t know if Bob Costas was feeling himself when he decided to don a fedora for Thursday Night Football, but the internet wasn’t ready for it, and it unleashed a flurry of jokes at the famed announcer’s expense.

Bob Costas has donned his finest fedora for this evening's Thursday Night Football game. pic.twitter.com/DNoFkYq206 — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) December 23, 2016

Can't decide if Bob Costas is dressed like an eccentric hit man or Carmen San Diego's Estranged brother pic.twitter.com/fYakuDhIuP — Zach Schwartz (@ZachisZach) December 23, 2016

Bob Costas wants to know if Annie is okay. Annie, are you okay? Are you okay Annie? pic.twitter.com/zeGc3uSAgd — t sterling watson ???? (@indoob) December 23, 2016

Not everyone thought Costas looked like a smooth criminal: