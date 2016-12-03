3 Students Hospitalized After Brutal Brawl at Md. High School

A brutal cafeteria fight at Central High School in Prince George’s County, Md., sent three students to the hospital Friday and is now raising the concerns of parents, Fox5DC reports.

The brawl was caught on camera and shows a large number of students attacking one another as three adults try to stop the fight.

According to the news station, officials believe the clash may have had something to do with race because it involved a group of African-American students who apparently attacked a group of Hispanic students.

District spokesperson Raven Hill told Fox45DC that the principal is working with the school district’s diversity officer to bring students together and develop “a plan of action that addresses students’ and parents’ safety concerns and encourages students to celebrate cultural differences in the wake of this incident.”

Hill said all the students at the school were involved in an assembly Monday in response to the fight. The three students who were hospitalized have since been released.

There were no arrests in connection with the fight; however, the school district told the news station that students were punished in accordance with school guidelines.

Fox5DC reported that it spoke to two students who said that they heard at the assembly that the instigators of the fight have been expelled. The students also told the news station that they didn’t think there was any racial divide at their school and that they believed other issues may have started the clash.

