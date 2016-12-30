How to Hire a Professional Genealogist You Can Trust

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on January 30, 2015.

Dear Reader:

For this week’s column, we decided to address an option for going forward when you have taken your family tree research efforts as far as you can take them on your own.

How Do You Find a Professional Genealogist You Can Trust?

Maybe you’ve hit a wall in tracing an elusive ancestor, or you’ve received DNA-analysis results of which you can’t make heads or tails. At this point, you might consider getting professional help. We’ve pulled together some guidance that can point you in the right direction.

The four main services a professional genealogist can help you with are the following, according to FamilySearch: tracing ancestry, researching descendants, searching records and testing DNA (and interpreting the results). Other services many genealogists offer include finding missing persons; deciphering old, handwritten records; preparing you to join a lineage society; translating foreign records; and research counseling.

Keep in mind that genealogists generally are not required by law to be licensed or certified by any government entity, so you must do your homework to make sure that a genealogist truly has the expertise you need.

There are organizations that provide credentials, such as the Board for Certification of Genealogists and the International Commission for the Accreditation of Professional Genealogists. A few institutions of higher learning do so, as well. For example, Brigham Young University in Utah provides a certificate in family history.

How Do You Find Help Locating and Searching Records?

If you need a sleuth whose specialty is following a paper trail, you should start by reviewing the list of professional genealogists on the website for the Association of Professional Genealogists. Here you can browse through either a list of genealogists by name, location, research specialty or geographic specialty. There is a page listing genealogists with African-American expertise. You can also search the sites of ICAPGen and BCG for their credentialed members.

If you are seeking local, regional or ethnic expertise, you may also want to contact a genealogy society focusing on that area. For instance, the New England Historic Genealogical Society in Boston, which co-writes this weekly column, offers professional researchers for hire. NEHGS’ areas of expertise include researching New England, African-American, Southern, New York, Native American, Italian, German, Irish and English roots, and it has helped clients join lineage societies such as the Sons of the American Revolution. A list of other genealogy societies can be found at the Federation of Genealogy Societies website.