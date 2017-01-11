Being Mary Jane Recap: Sex in the City

Being Mary Jane is back for a fourth season and Mary Jane Paul is still pompously lacking in self awareness. While we open to MJ’s six-inch heels sauntering down the hallway to a sexy song, it doesn’t take long for MJ to almost completely unravel in her most vulnerable space: her sexuality and pursuit of love.

The show picks up by fast forwarding a year later from where the finale left off. The cliffhangers of Niecy being assaulted by the police during an erroneous traffic stop and Patrick’s pill popping straining his relationship with his father, Paul Sr., who is grappling with the financial strains of upholding the family, set up the fourth season to be a continuation of the complex motifs of black livelihood that Being Mary Jane is known for subtle tackling. But now we have a major shift in the new season with Kara and MJ relocating to New York City after leaving SNC amidst scandal, one voluntarily and the other involuntarily.

What does this move to NYC mean for Kara’s character arc? We last saw her walking the tightrope of balancing being a career-minded mother, and pointedly passing up working on an additional project with MJ, so that she could spend more time with her two sons. But now she’s back in her hometown, missing planned weekends to see her sons, who stayed behind in Atlanta. Will we revisit the contentious relationship Kara had with the new Latina in the office, Marisol, that had Kara being investigated by HR for harassment? Or has the “you’re no longer a token, is this new girl a threat?” storyline shifted to MJ as the newly minted segment host on the daytime talk show, Great Day USA, with her longtime idol, Ronda Sales?

We were left with quite a few questions from the last season, but this season opener presented so many more scratch-your-head, “Is this chick serious?” questions, that for now we need to move on to the present. MJ is so lost in her pursuit of love that she’s willing to shell out $20,000 to a matchmaker two days after moving to NYC. Is she really begging ole girl to take her $20K with immediacy, turning down the advice to wait a few months?

With desperation and bountiful disposable income, MJ could not write that check fast enough. The prospect of working with a $20,000 matchmaker, whose services come with stringent rules, leads MJ to the club with Kara to pick up a guy for the night. This scene was a caricature of itself, with two professional women, one with a highly public job, only needing a wink and a nice smile to bed a man. Anyone who has lived in NYC knows how quickly degrees of separation become nil, especially for those in media.

Turned off because one man recognized her, MJ’s willingness to throw caution and concern for her public persona to the wind because of a British accent is quizzical. Somehow MJ, after initiating with the Londoner with coy confidence, unravels in the midst of acting out her sexual fantasy, and when dude senses MJ’s discomfort, we have a bright spot of consent in the fog of bad decisions. Before we even get to a name, MJ is asking the guy to say “you love me,” because…fantasy. He says it and we all collectively sucked the air between our teeth.

A cameo from New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, and a nod to his failed 2015 senate bill addressing the school-to-prison pipeline, MJ is on her toes in the arena where she knows how to keep it together­–her career. The setup for a showdown with Ronda is obvious before her and MJ ever have a real conversation, but as with the ever-conniving CeCe (played by Loretta Devine) from last season, it will be interesting to see how this relationship challenges, helps and/or hurts MJ. Ronda may have “regrets that are older than Garrett,” but the young white boy is the executive producer whose moves are predictable both by us and Ronda.

The London lover pops up on MJ, on live television, on her first official day on the job. How far can one cock their head to the left and ask “What you doing?” Unannounced and indiscreet, girl nah. Lee Truitt is persistent no matter the direct curves thrown at him and MJ is unhinged, self-centered and foolish enough to pop up on him at his comedy show, after the matchmaker denies her service. If someone paid you $20K for your services and you already deposited the check, how far do they have to go that you voluntarily give them a full refund and tell them to go about their merry way? The matchmaker so succinctly read Mary Jane, in a message she needs to hear but it will probably take her all season to receive: “You got some blinds spots when it comes to self knowledge. […] you’ve got more work to do on yourself.” MJ decides to put in that work with Lee instead. Now that names are exchanged, the second night together isn’t such a bad decision. MJ may let Lee linger.

Back in Atlanta, Niecy and family are dealing with the aftermath of the police assault. With the prospect of a hefty lawsuit payout, Niecy’s baby daddy appears to be doing just enough to be in her good graces. He was smirking hard for the swindle. We’ll have to pray over Niecy’s growth and maturity, hopefully spearheaded by her father, Patrick, who finally offered the apology and acknowledgment Niecy has spent the past three seasons pining for. Slow clap for the first appearance of emotional maturation on this episode.

For all that Mary Jane lacks in emotional maturity in the pursuit of love, Being Mary Jane always presents the opportunity for self-reflection on some of our bad decisions and less-than emotional moments. Mary Jane pushes it so far that there’s room for all of us to consider where we’ve done something similar and how we can and should do better. In the first season without Mara Brock Akil at the helm, we have to wait to see how this season, in its new city, sets up the bevy of complex characters to initiate dialogue and teach us some lessons.