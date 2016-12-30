What a year 2016 has been! It felt as if we were hearing about the death of some unarmed black person or a beloved celebrity every second. This was also the year that we begrudgingly voted in a new president, reluctantly saying goodbye to President Barack Obama and his lovely family.

Despite all the death and destruction all around the world, there were still some amazing moments in blackness that helped make 2016 a little brighter. The Root tapped black pop-culture pundits like our own Michael Arceneaux, Madame Noire’s Brande Victorian, Stuff Fly Ppl Like’s Rae Holliday and For Colored Nerds co-host Brittany Luse to reminisce over the last 365 days in blackness.

Here are the categories they discussed:

Best Music of 2016 Best Hashtag of 2016 Best Display of #BlackGirlMagic Blackest Moments of 2016 The Most Racist Moments of 2016 In Memoriam

Can you think of some of the best and worst moments that fit these categories—like Beyoncé’s Lemonade or her sister Solange’s A Seat at the Table? What about the #MannequinChallenge or the #UNameItChallenge? And we couldn’t wrap up 2016 without mentioning Michelle Obama, Issa Rae, Donald Trump (*rolls eyes to the white meat*), Prince or Muhammad Ali (may they rest in peace). Oh 2016, what a bittersweet year you’ve been. Let’s look back.

Check out the epic 2016 wrapup:

