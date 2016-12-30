Unique Views Podcast, Episode 24: It’s a Funkdafied Year With Da Brat

Da Brat joined Unique Views to brag about how no one ever forced her into a sexy image to be successful in hip-hop, how she and Jermaine Dupri formed their own dynamic duo (they are still making beautiful music together), why she’s on reality TV (Rickey Smiley For Real, Dish Nation, The Rap Game, Growing Up Hip Hop) and she even made time to play a game, where she predicted New Year’s resolutions for a few polarizing public figures. She even revealed her own New Year’s resolutions.

Da Brat is da best. Get into our chat!

And, we are on iTunes!!!! Click here and subscribe and follow us on the Twitters here.